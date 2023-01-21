18 injured as blast derails train in Bolan

BOLAN: At least 18 people were injured after a remote-controlled bomb exploded on a railway track in Bolan, forcing the train’s engine and seven carriages off the track.
Railway authorities told the media that the injured had been shifted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Sibi. The Jaffer Express train was travelling from Machh to Sibi when the blast occurred, local authorities said.
“A relief train was dispatched from Sibi to bring the passengers to Sibi safely. Passengers on the Jaffer Express coming from Peshawar to Machh were stopped at Sibi and are now being brought to Quetta via buses,” they added.
According to Deputy Commissioner, Kachhi, Agha Samiullah, the blast was carried out by a remote-controlled device.
The carriages of the derailed train are being lifted from the railway track.
Meanwhile, the banned Balochistan Liberation Army has accepted the responsibility for the attack.
