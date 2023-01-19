PPP supporters out in droves to support the Pakistan Democratic Movement's anti-government campaign. — Photo courtesy PPP Media Cell

KARACHI: After achieving thumping victory in in the recent local government elections from Hyderabad division, Pakistan People’s Party has started the process of finalizing the names for the mayoral ship.

According to sources, Kashif Shoro, brother of provincial minister Jam Khan Shoro, has emerged as the strongest candidate for the mayoral slot of Hyderabad city. As per the official results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, PPP emerged as the leading part by bagging 94 seats in Hyderabad district. It was followed by Pakistan Tehrik-Insaf (40 seats), independent candidates (16 seats), Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (2 seats) and Jamaat-e-Islami one seat.

PPP leader Kashif Shoro. — Twitter

Elections were held only on two seats of union committees while they were postponed on five seats due to the death of the candidates. PPP won 13 seats from Nironkot, 8 from Mian Sarfraz, 18 from Qasimabad, 14 from Tando Fazal, 14 from Sachal Sarmast, and 12 from Hussainabad while it failed to get even a single seat of chairman and vice chairman from Shah Latif Town, Latifabad taluka.

On the other hand, PTI emerged victorious on 13 union committee seats from Praitabad and 14 union committee seats from Latifabad Town. Out of the 16 union committees of Tando Jam Town of rural Taluka, the Pakistan People’s Party clinched chairman and vice chairman seats from 13 union committees, while the rests were bagged by independent candidates.

Similarly, out of the 17 union committees of Tando Fazal Town of rural Taluka, the PPP won chairman and vice chairman slots from 14 union committees while the remaining seats were secured by the independent candidates.

In addition, PPP candidates won the 14 seats of chairman and vice chairman from union committees of Sachal Sarmast Town. PTI got success on 4 seats and independent candidate bagged one.

Out of 18 union committees of Hussainabad, PPP secured 12 seats of chairman and vice chairman, PTI won two seats and independent candidates were declared successful on three seats. Interestingly, PPP candidates won the chairman and vice chairman slots of all 18 union committees of Qasimabad town.