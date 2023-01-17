Senegal road crash kills 22

DAKAR: At least 22 people died on Monday when a bus and a truck collided in northern Senegal, firefighters said, a week after a smash between two buses left 40 dead.

Over 20 people were injured in the latest accident, which occurred near Sakal in the Louga region, Papa Ange Michel Diatta, a colonel with the national firefighting service, told AFP. Prime Minister Amadou Ba visited the crash site vowing to enforce new rules of the road.

The bus had a 32-seat capacity but was carrying 47, Ba told reporters, saying failure to follow the rules increased the casualty numbers. The toll “highlights the need to strengthen highway safety measures,” he added.