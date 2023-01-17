Another cold wave expected in city from January 21

A man standing on a flyover with his bicycle in cold weather — AFP/File

As the mercury dropped to 6.5 degrees Celsius on the night between Sunday and Monday in Karachi, weather experts predicted another cold night in the metropolis with the temperature expected to be ranging between 7 and 9 degrees Celsius tonight (Tuesday).

The cold wave in the city is likely to subside tomorrow (Wednesday). “Under the influence of a previous Westerly wave, most of the areas in Pakistan are experiencing extremely cold weather, including Karachi, where the minimum temperature was 6.5 degrees Celsius last night [Sunday night],” said Sardar Sarfraz, the chief meteorological officer of Sindh on Monday. He said the weather in Karachi would remain cold on Tuesday, and the cold wave would subside on Wednesday.

Weather remained cold and dry in entire Pakistan, especially in the plains of Sindh and Punjab, as the cold wave gripped the entire country after a westerly wave caused rains in Balochistan and northern Pakistan and snowfall on the mountains of the country, Sarfraz said. The weather expert said Karachi’s weather would change from January 21 onwards as a result of the new westerly wave and the city would experience another cold wave.