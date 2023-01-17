Street crimes in Karachi are not a new phenomenon. What is new is the spike in such incidents over the past few months and the utter ruthlessness shown by the criminals. Ever fearful of being caught and shot or lynched, the armed brigands do not hesitate to take the lives of those who show any hint of resistance. The people of Karachi are at a loss as to what they can do to secure their lives and property. The police, their supposed protectors, have done nothing about this issue except advising people not to offer any resistance to the robbers.

The danger of being shot or having one’s valuables stolen have now become part-and-parcel of life in the business capital. It is like an unofficial street tax; if one refuses to pay they lose their lives.

Nadil Rahim Buksh

Islamabad