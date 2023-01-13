2019-20 audit report: Rs19bn BISP funds distributed among govt employees

ISLAMABAD: The Audit Report 2019-20 has disclosed that Rs19 billion Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) funds had been distributed among the government employees and their wives.

While examining the audit paras related to Poverty Alleviation and Social Justice Division for the year 2019-20, the Bulk Accounts Committee meeting came to know that under the BISP, 143,000 government employees and 2,500 officers above Grade 17 received assistance in the name of their wives.

The BISP officials told the committee that the BISP beneficiaries included 143,000 civil servants and 2,500 officers of Grade 17 and above, who were receiving funds in the name of their wives. The officials told the committee that the case of government officials had been sent to the FIA.

The officials told the committee that the process of giving money to non-deserving people started in 2011, which ended in 2019 when it was pointed out. They told the committee that according to the law, the government employees, including BISP, were not entitled to cash assistance.

The committee directed the federal and provincial governments to make recoveries from the officers involved from their salaries and pensions.

During the meeting, the secretary BISP told the committee the assistance of Rs25,000 per family announced by the prime minister for the flood victims was being provided on the basis of NDMA data through biometric system.

The PAC decided to write to the prime minister and the federal minister concerned, expressing dissatisfaction over the briefing given by the Benazir Income Support Programme team.

Also, Auditor General for Pakistan (AGP) Muhammad Afzal Gondal told the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) about his meeting with Chief Justice Supreme Court Justice Umar Ata Bandial and informed the committee that the chief justice had okayed the audit of the funds collected under the dams fund. He informed the committee that the chief justice said that if any irregularity was detected, then the Supreme Court should also be informed.

The auditor general told the PAC that he was called by the Chief Justice regarding the Diamer Bhasha Dam. “I have been told that every single penny of the money collected from public donations is safe and secure with the Supreme Court.” He told the committee that according to the chief justice, the funds had been invested on the instructions of State Bank.

PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan thanked the Supreme Court for providing details of the dams fund. The PAC also decided to write a letter of thanks to Chief Justice Supreme Court.