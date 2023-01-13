Ericsson books $220 million for US fines on Iraq claims

STOCKHOLM: Ericsson said on Thursday it had earmarked $220 million to cover potential US fines over suspected bribes to the Islamic State group in Iraq, a case that has weighed over the Swedish telecoms group for months.
The company acknowledged in February that some employees may have bribed IS members for road transport through areas controlled by the jihadists in Iraq between 2011 and 2019. The US Department of Justice is investigating if Ericsson violated its Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), which can be applied to foreign firms that file regulatory reports in the United States.
STOCKHOLM: Owners of Swedish night clubs and bars will no longer need special permits to allow dancing on the...
TEHRAN: An Iranian-British dual national sentenced to be hanged for spying for UK intelligence once held roles at the...
WASHINGTON: A US man sentenced to death for taking captive and then murdering an elderly couple was to be executed on...
NITZANA, Israel: Ostrich eggs estimated to be at least 4,000 years old have been found in Israel, archaeologists...
SANTA CRUZ, United States: A “relentless parade of cyclones” hitting the US state of California was expected to...
WASHINGTON: The United States said late on Wednesday that attacks in space would invoke its defence treaty with Japan...
Comments