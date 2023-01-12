Anmol’s strike gives Pak Women 1-0 win over Comoros

KARACHI: Anmol Hira’s late goal enabled Pakistan women football team to make a solid start to the Four-Nation Football Cup when they edged Comoros 1-0 in their opening match in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday.
It was a tough game with both sides making concerted efforts to get onto the scoresheet. In the second half Pakistan played a more solid game, creating a few solid chances but were unable to capitalise on them. Comoros also failed to capitalise on a few opportunities in the second half. However, Pakistan were able to emerge victorious with an 89th minute goal from Anmol.
Pakistan football team’s former coach Nasir Ismail said that Pakistan should have won by a bigger margin.
“I think the way the facilities and power have been given to the coach I think had there been an experienced AFC qualified coach then Pakistan could have recorded a solid win against Comoros whose ranking is 182 as compared to Pakistan who are ranked 160,” Nasir told The News. Pakistan will now face Mauritius on January 15 in their next game before meeting hosts Saudi Arabia on January 19.
KARACHI: Rashid Malik, Rafi Derbari, Javed Iqbal, and M Iltifat reached the finals of 45-plus doubles at 11th Essa Lab...
KARACHI: The Pakistan Boat Rally and Fishing Association announced they will repeat history by organising a "Pakistan...
LONDON: Four months into his reign as Chelsea manager, Graham Potter is under pressure for a run of form that would...
KARACHI: Three days after winning the Sindh Open title, Muhammad Ashfaq would be looking to exploit the home advantage...
KARACHI: Noor Zaman and Abdullah Nawaz have created a risk of ban for the country by skipping their plate round...
SHAYBAH: French driver Sebastien Loeb won his second successive stage and fourth in all of this year’s Dakar Rally...
Comments