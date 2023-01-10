 
Tuesday January 10, 2023
World

France tightens hunting rules

By AFP
January 10, 2023

PARIS: France´s government on Monday announced tighter rules against hunting under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and protection for walkers and local residents, but stopped short of a hoped-for Sunday ban.

Although a weekend “no hunting day” is popular with the public, President Emmanuel Macron is wary of alienating rural voters and adding to anti-government resentment as he launches a major pension reform.

