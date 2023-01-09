Pak club to participate in US Cup

PESHAWAR: A Pakistan Futsal team is going to take part in the forthcoming International Arias Futsal Cup to be scheduled from January 20 at Inspire Courts, Gilbert Arizona, United States of America.

Secretary of Pakistan Futsal Federation, Dr. Malik Adnan, told reporters on Sunday that teams from around the world including Pakistan will take part in the Arias Futsal USA Cup.

The secretary said BA Futsal Club will represent Pakistan in the International Arias Futsal USA Cup. He said the same BA Club is also the Champion of SA Garden and that is why the SA Garden Lahore is sponsoring a 10-member’s Pakistani team with eight players and two officials.

The office-bearer said soon after the Arias Futsal USA Cup, the US team would visit Pakistan for the three-match series and most probably one match each would be played in Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi and Peshawar.

He said a request would be made to Chief Minister Mahmood for holding and extending support to the two teams the United States and Pakistan to have a match in Peshawar so that a message of peace could be also given to the rest of the world.