Sindh govt providing substandard flour, alleges PML-F leader

The Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) Sindh general secretary and information secretary of the Grand Democratic Alliance, Sardar Abdul Rahim, has accused the Sindh government of selling substandard wheat flour to the public at cheap prices in all the districts of the province.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Rahim said that due to unhealthy flour, the people of Sindh were suffering from various diseases, especially stomach diseases. Calling the Sindh government ‘incompetent’, he said the provincial food department was adding risk to the lives of people.

He said that instead of giving relief to the citizens, the anti-people government of the Pakistan Peoples Party had been distributing diseases among the public. Women, innocent children and youths were forced to buy harmful and unhealthy flour, he maintained. He added that the purchased wheat worth trillions of rupees should not be kept under the open sky and the government should store the wheat at suitable places.

He asked the chief justice of Pakistan and the chief justice of the Sindh High Court to take notice of the sale of substandard wheat flour.