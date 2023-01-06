‘FBR to broaden tax net'

KARACHI: A Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) official on Thursday said the board wanted to expand the tax net to reduce burden on the taxpayers who were already enrolled and paying their due taxes timely, a press release stated.
Hyder Ali Dharejo, chief commissioner of the Regional Tax Office -I, Karachi, said that during a meeting with a All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) delegation led by its chairman Asif Inam.
“FBR believes in expanding the tax net in the best interest of the country as well as those who are already paying their tax and contributing to development of the economy of Pakistan,” the commissioner said.
He informed the delegation that the FBR was working hard to increase the tax base to achieve the tax target of Rs7.50 trillion in the current fiscal year.
Dharejo further stated that the board had digitalised its system to ensure minimal interaction between the taxpayers and tax collectors. Answering a question, he said tax notices to taxpayers were issued once in four years.
The APTMA delegation urged the commissioner to take measures that could encourage both the existing and new taxpayers.
