MQM-P, PSP launch formal talks for merger

To formally initiate talks for a merger, Muttahida Qaumi Movement- Pakistan convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui visited the Pak Sarzameen Party headquarters on Tuesday night and invited PSP Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal to join his party.

A large number of PSP leaders and workers were there to receive Siddiqui. They also showered flower petals on Siddiqui and chanted slogans of ‘Jeay Muhajir’.

After the meeting, addressing a joint presser, Siddiqui thanked Kamal for welcoming him and said that the time has come for all of us to emerge from political imperatives and unite for a common struggle. He said the economy of Pakistan is associated with the development of Karachi.

He said those who had been ruling in the province were influencing the local bodies elections in Karachi, and a law was needed, according to which, the local government elections must be conducted before the general elections.

He said that the municipal elections should be held as soon as possible. However, the issue of a transparent census and unfair delimitations of constituencies should be resolved, he demanded, saying that the general elections should not be held until the local elections were held.

The MQM-P convener formally invited Kamal to join hands with him and return to the party. “We all need a united effort and a voice. I hope Kamal will hear the voice. I came forward and will be waiting for Kamal’s response,” said Siddiqui

Speaking on the occasion, Kamal said Karachi is not an occupied city, we are all united on the issue of Karachi and we will jointly talk about the benefits of the city. “I have never worked for personal interest before and will not work in the future,” said Kamal.

He said that Karachi represents the entire country. If the city suffers an economic crisis, the whole country will also suffer an economic crunch, and it’s our collective responsibility to support and win this city, he remarked.

“I will consulate with the PSP workers and will give a response to Siddiqui accordingly as he has been inviting me for five years to join the MQM-P. In the current situation, I will give a positive response to the efforts being made by the MQM-P,” said Kamal.

Talks with PPP

MQM-P deputy convener Khawaja Izharul Hassan has said his party had a deadlock in Monday night’s meeting with the Pakistan Peoples Party, and MQM-P convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui told the PPP leaders that they should take their own decision and the MQM-P would choose its own way.

Addressing the party candidates for the local bodies elections to be held on January 15, and workers and leaders in Bahaduabad on Tuesday, Hassan said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was afraid of the MQM-P and they should be afraid.

PTI leaders demonstrated a protest outside the Chief Minister House, but the PTI workers and leaders under the leadership of Ali Haider Zaidi ran away as they had no courage to resist, he remarked. Hassan said the census was being conducted due to the MQM-P’s struggle.

Speaking on the occasion, Siddiqui said that in January we will leave our homes for a new census, constituencies, voter lists and Muhajir rights, and all parties will be invited to join in this most important demonstration. The PPP should count the people of urban areas of Sindh for doing politics, he said.

He said joining the government was not the goal of the MQM-P, but fighting for rights was the goal. “We want to go for transparent elections as soon as possible. We do not want elections with a fake census and bogus voter lists.”

The MQM-P leader said the coordination committee of the party is responsible for making decisions while it is the responsibility of MQM-P workers to endorse them. “We have not compromised on our identity because it’s our destiny.”

Siddiqui said that if the situation faced by the MQM-P was faced by any other, it would have been wiped out of existence. “I believe that there is a national consensus on what happened to the Muhajirs. However, that national consensus has also been defeated because of our unity.”