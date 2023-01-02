‘Elahi asked Shujaat to contact PMLN but then sided with Imran’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PMLQ) President Chaudhry Shujaat’s son, Shafay Hussain, has claimed that Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi first asked his father to contact Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) but later sided with Imran Khan.

Speaking to Geo News, Shafay said that CM Elahi left for Banigala when his father convinced everyone to contact the PMLN. He added that Shujaat reminded his uncle to keep the promises in mind when he was leaving for the former premier’s residence.

“If Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was not formed, Imran Khan wouldn’t have made an offer to Pervaiz Elahi,” he said. “A few weeks ago it seemed like Elahi was coming back but he went to Imran Khan,” the PMLQ leader said.

Speaking about the dissolution of the provincial assemblies, Shafay said he thinks that the Punjab Assembly will not be dissolved yet. Talking about politics in his family, Shafay said: “Two people of [our] family think that they have to do politics alone. We don’t have any issues in staying together but others don’t want it.”

Speaking about Kamil Ali Agha who was recently expelled from PMLQ, Shafay termed the senator a “hypocrite”. “He [Agha] kept taking favours from Shujaat and later started opposing him,” Shafay said, adding that the words Agha said were either influenced or permitted by someone. Moving on to the political crisis in Punjab, Shafay said that the province has had a corruption issue for several years. “Money is being charged for transfers, postings and jobs. Corruption is done freely but there is no one to question it now,” he concluded.