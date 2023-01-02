Colourful ceremony marks New Year night

Islamabad:On the beginning of the New Year, a large-scale colourful ceremony was organised in Parkview City Islamabad on Saturday night, in which every sector of Parkview City was decorated with digital lights according to international standards, says a press release.

Meanwhile, an international group from Russia awards took part in digital fireworks. The New Year celebrations in Parkview City were attended by the citizens in a large number came in 15,000 to 20,000 vehicles and a large number of women and children who appreciated the excellent arrangements made by the Parkview City administration.

It is noteworthy that every year, Park View City provides entertainment opportunities for the citizens on the occasion of New Year’s Night. This time also, in addition to lighting various food and drink stalls were organized while Park View City offices and various buildings were fully decorated and the best cleaning arrangement was ensured as well.

All the sales partners and dealers also participated in this New Year’s event. Talking about this, the citizens said that Park View City has broken its own previous record by making the start of the year 2023 wonderful. People have shown their trust in this housing society by participating in lakhs, which has also made the residents proud.