First anniversary of plastic road celebrated

Islamabad:The National Press Club held an event commemorated the first anniversary of Pakistan’s first plastic road.

The event was attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis, Sardar Saleem Haider, President of the National Press Club, Anwar Raza, Nurettin Demir, Commercial Counsellor Embassy of Turkey, Barira Hanif, Head Office of Sustainability NUST alongside Director of Public Affairs and Sustainability at Coca-Cola Pakistan, Aisha Sarwari.

In December 2021, the company with partners, Capital Development Authority (CDA) and National Incubation Centre (NIC), inaugurated Pakistan’s first plastic road in Islamabad. The one-kilometre road on Ataturk Avenue, Islamabad, utilised over ten tons of PET plastic waste, providing a practical and scalable solution.

This project is the first of its kind in the country and uses local research and technology to ensure that the solution is compatible with the local environment. The road is cost effective and twice as durable than one without plastic. One year on, the road has proven to be repair and damage free enabling the partners to now scale the solution across the nation. Speaking at the event, Sardar Saleem Haider said “Since Pakistan is vulnerable to climate change, public-private partnerships are essential to ensure collaborative and sustainable impact. Pakistan’s first plastic road stands as a blueprint of excellence on innovation and I commend the company, the CDA and the National Incubation Centre.”

The President of the National Press Club Anwar Raza also pointed out that the plastic road has greater potential for reversing environmental degradation. “We see Pakistan’s first plastic road as an opportunity to help rural development, urban housing societies and national highways to start laying the foundation of reuse. The World Without Waste agenda is part of a global pledge we took to work on projects with long term benefit, aligned with local government priorities” said Director of Public Affairs and Sustainability Aisha Sarwari.