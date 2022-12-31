Predictions for 2023: Elon Musk to become US President!

KARACHI: As the beginning of the new year — 2023 — is hours away, people across the world are coming up with different resolutions and predictions. One of the novelist predictions for the year 2023 is that renowned entrepreneur and CEO of Twitter as well as SpaceX, Elon Musk will become President of the US.

However, it is also predicted that the world will find new ways to work together for altruistic needs. The governments, businesses and NGOs will enhance collaboration in a bid to resolve issues like poverty, climate change and inequality. If humanity is able to work together, it will bring about positive change for the larger chunk of the world population in the shape of wide-ranging economic opportunities, better health and education facilities and strong security.

A Russian government official, Dmirty Medvedev has also contributed in terms of making futuristic hypotheses.

He has predicted that the billionaire Elon Musk will take the office of US President in 2023. Interestingly, his guesswork goes against the US Constitution, which states that “no Person except a natural born citizen, or a citizen of the United States, at the time of the adoption of this Constitution, shall be eligible to the Office of the President.” In view of the US Constitution, Elon Musk is ineligible for the office of the US President as he was born in South Africa in 1971.

Even Elon Musk himself gave his reaction on Twitter by saying, “Those are definitely the most absurd predictions I have ever heard.”

Medvedev has also predicted creation of the controversial Fourth Reich, encompassing Germany, Poland, the Baltic states, Czechia, Slovakia, the Kyiv Republic and other outcasts.

Besides, he has also made a prophecy of breaking out a war between France and Fourth Reich, leading to Europe’s division and Poland’s repartition.

On the economic front, yellow metal seems to be the most thriving commodity in the world. It is speculated that gold will hit $3,000 to $4,000 per ounce in 2023.

Ole Hansen, strategist at Denmark’s Saxo Bank said that an increasing ‘war economy mentality’ could discourage central banks from holding foreign exchange reserves in the name of self-reliance, which would favour gold.

The other predictions for the year 2023 include,

The war in the Ukraine will come to end in the upcoming year. Oil prices will increase. Kammala Harris will assume the US presidency. Used cars’ prices will go down. The electric-vehicle revolution will stall. Big techs will make a comeback in the Nasdac tech-stock index. Biden’s student-debt relief plan will die and Donald Trump will form a new political party.