ECP hints at holding Islamabad LG polls in Ramazan. The ECP website.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday expressed its intention to hold the local government (LG) elections in Islamabad in Ramazan.

According to a TV channel, the ECP officials held a special meeting with Attorney General for Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf Ali to discuss the matter of LG polls in Islamabad.

The sources said the ECP Special Secretary and Director General of the Law Department participated in the meeting with the AGP.

In the meeting, consultations were held in the context of the order of Islamabad High Court, the sources said.

As per the sources, the ECP hinted at conducting the local government elections during Ramazan as general elections had also been held in the same month in 1997.

The sources said that the Election Commission will also consult the Interior Ministry in this regard.