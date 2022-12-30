LHC issues notices to NAB on Farah Gogi’s plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday issued notices to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Farah Khan Gogi’s plea and sought a reply from it.

A two members bench presided over by Justice Shahram Sarwar took up a miscellaneous petition filed by Farah Khan, her husband Ahsan Jamil and Ghousia Builders. Challenging NAB notices, the plea said the NAB was issuing notice on mala fide intent. “The NAB has no authority to take action in private businesses. Despite it notices are being issued repeatedly,” it added.

According to the counsel for the petitioners, the NAB was using police for compliance of notices which was unjustified. The counsel requested the court that implementation on the NAB notices be suspended. The court rejected the plea for an immediate stay order on the NAB notices, observing the petitioners were neither in the Exit Control List nor blacklisted.