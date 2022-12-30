‘Over 800,000 BISP cards to be restored’

LAHORE: Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi Thursday said the government would restore more than 800,000 BISP cards that were blocked by the PTI-led government.

Addressing a press conference at PPP Central Punjab Secretariat, Kundi said the government was launching a dynamic survey of Benazir Income Support Programme from January 15, 2023. He said the government up till now had distributed more than Rs 8.5 billion among the flood victims of Punjab. To a question, regarding default, Kundi said we should trust Fimamce Minister Ishaq Dar that Pakistan is not going to default. Kundi accused Imran of harming Pakistan’s relation with China, Saudi Arab and other friendly countries.

To another question on political situation in Punjab, he said if Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi don’t get the vote of confidence opposition will bring vote of no confidence against him. Kundi said Imran is not clear on date of elections. He said the PPP is ready to contest elections. He asked the opposition to sit together and bring electoral reforms and reforms in National Accountability law.