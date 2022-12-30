Tessori opens digital complaint centre in DMC East

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, along with Administrator District Municipal Corporation (DMC) East Syed Shakeel Ahmed and Municipal Commissioner Faheem Khan, inaugurated the first digital complaint centre under the one-window operation in the DMC East.

The governor and the DMC East administrator alsolaunched a tree plantation drive outside the office of the DMC East. Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Tessori said Ahmed had been doing a great job and improvement could be seen in District East.

He further said that measures should be taken for the promotions of employees. At this, Ahmed assured the governor that the issues of the employees would be resolved within 24 hours. The governor shared that the city needed its existence and they had to ensure the basic rights of every citizen.

The DMC East administrator said that services had started with the inauguration of the complaint centre and he would work day and night to serve the people just like the governor had been doing.

Municipal Commissioner Faheem Khan stated that the redressal of citizens’ complaints would be made possible through the complaint centre and the officers would work for the improvement of District East. On the occasion, former MNA Abdul Qadir Khanzada, MPA Shahana Ashar, former deputy mayor Arshad Hasan and other dignitaries were also present.