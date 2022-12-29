Averting thalassemia, genetic disorder: Session on pre-marital, marital counselling

LAHORE : An NGO offering pre-marital, marital counselling held a consultative session with stakeholders, government, civil society and media aimed at creating awareness about the importance of beginning a relationship responsibly which means blood tests to rule out thalassemia or signs of genetic disorder.

Initiated by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation & Coordination in collaboration with the World Health Organisation and Forum for Safe Motherhood, Aghaaz has been developed to provide young people who are about to get married or who have recently married, complete access to comprehensive sexual and reproductive health information. Dr Haris Ahmad gave a presentation on Aghaaz’s work. A senior Health department official said medical check-ups should be necessary before marriage.

From the consultation it was learnt that in Saudi Arabia people cannot have Nikah without getting a certificate for pre-marital counselling. To educate young people on the subject, Aghaaz received a suggestion to educate people when they go to NADRA facilities for CNIC. Applicants for CNIC have to wait anyway for their turn. Meanwhile, they can be educated about pre-marital counselling through audio/ video considering not everyone can read. Rural population is the real challenge.

Another suggestion was to inform brides and grooms who go to parlour on their wedding day. They stay in parlour for hours on that day and can absorb information and words of wisdom that directly concern them.

It came up that parents need guidance on marriage before the young people. A number of participants from different fields underlined the importance of having local government system in place which is unfortunately missing in Punjab.

A suggestion was to engage psychology department in colleges and universities for pre-marital counselling. Divorce rate has gone up and there is need for counselling at a massive level. Another idea was to tie incentive of free-net service with pre-marital counselling.

Aghaaz has prepared booklets on the subject of pre-marital counselling for young people about to marry, civil society, religious leaders and for health committee. The material is all available on web portal www.aghaaz.com.pk and mobile app.

Dr Amjad Yaseen Jam, Additional Secretary Health, Saman Rai DG Population Welfare department and Sumaira Samad, Secretary Women Development department were among the more than fifty participants in the consultation.