Vehicles plying without documentation impounded

MANSEHRA: The Excise and Taxation Department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has impounded dozens of vehicles during a crackdown launched in Oghi against vehicles running without the proper documentation and number plates.
“Our crackdown will continue to ensure that vehicles having the proper registration documents and cleared of all taxes levied by the government are plying only in parts of the district,” Atif Qayyum, the Inspector Excise and Taxation Department, told reporters in Oghi on Wednesday. The Excise Department’s team led by Qayyum intercepted all sorts of vehicles, including three-wheelers, and seized dozens of them for plying without registration and other documentation.
“The impounded vehicles will only be cleared of fines and handed over to their respective owners once all sorts of taxes and dues are paid to the Excise Department and the registration process is completed,” he said.
The official said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government wanted all sorts of taxes including tokens to be cleared before the end of the ongoing December 31, 2022.
