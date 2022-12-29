Gwadar’s demands

The ongoing protests in Gwadar have taken a nasty turn after a policeman was martyred on Tuesday during firing, allegedly by protesters. Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Langau has directed the province’s police to register a case against Haq Do Tehreek (HDT) leader Maulana Hidayatur Rehman. The police have also launched a crackdown and arrested dozens of HDT protesters but this is unlikely to help reduce the grievances of the protesters. There is more likelihood that such a crackdown would further aggravate the situation in the port city. The talks between the protesters and the government have failed to end the sit-in that has been going on for over two months now. The government must realize that the tense situation that is prevailing in Gwadar calls for immediate attention, especially since roads linking the city with the rest of the province and the country being blocked for long has an impact on the provincial economy and the overall political situation.

There is little room for complacency or stubbornness when thousands of protesters continue to agitate for their demands. If this were happening anywhere in the country, the government would be expected to make some sort of effort at calming the waters. It is unfortunate that, rather than trying to solve the issue by continuing dialogues with the protesters, the government has decided its policy will be more prosecutorial. The protest leaders have blamed the government for the violence. The government says the protesters are at fault. Essentially, this whole situation is now at an impasse.

In all fairness, the demands of the protesters are not unrealistic. Their main issue is illegal fishing by trawlers in Balochistan’s maritime boundaries. Stopping this illegal act is the government’s responsibility which it cannot shirk. Protesters also want the government to reduce the number of check posts across the city. The third demand is about maximum concessions in border trade with Iran. Since Balochistan has little to none industry, with limited livelihood opportunities for the local people, their dependence on trade with Iran is crucial. Finally, narcotics have become a major issue that must be eliminated from the border areas. Going by a reasonable person’s point of view, all these demands seem fair and one hopes the government is considering meeting the protesters half-way at least so that there is a rebuilding of some trust between the people and the state.