PBM releases first instalment to deserving families

Islamabad: Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) releases first instalment to the deserving families in Lahore, under the ‘Orphans and Widows Support Programme (OWSP),’ press release.

PBM Managing Director Amir Fida Paracha launched the programme by releasing the payments of first month, in a ceremony organised at Lahore. Highlighting the project, PBM managing director told that the widows registered under the Benazir Income Support Programme have been connected with OWSP with the condition of having one or more school going orphan girls.

Paracha said this initiative translates the distinctive and compassionate idea of taking care the orphan girls providing them education and other basic needs of life. “Ensuring transparency and efficacy in this project, the payments are released through UBL OMNI Digital Banking”, he added while explaining that monthly stipend of Rs6,000 is granted to the mother having on school going orphan girl while Rs10,000 per month is given to mother of more than one school going orphan girls.