Wishing you a joyous Christmas!

Islamabad: The News wishes those who are celebrating, a Happy Christmas and hopes you all enjoy the day in peace, love, and the joy that comes with this holiday season. We know it’s been a disastrous year with the floods causing deaths and damage and it’s a hard time for a majority of people who wish to celebrate - it’s not easy to understand what Christmas must be like for them this year - but while there is life there is hope and the ability to bounce back, especially on days which remind us of the meaning of these words. There is nothing that gives such a warm feeling as sharing and spreading love and laughter, so while celebrating, remember those who are less privileged or have suffered. Have a great day!