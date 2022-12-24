Campaign launched to avoid human-wildlife conflict in Margallas

Islamabad : An awareness campaign has formally been launched in the villages falling in the vicinity of the protected Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) about the importance of wildlife animals, the protection of forests, and the preservation of the ecological system.

The local administration has distributed pamphlets among the inmates of the villages in which they have been given guidelines about Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) if they confront any wildlife animal especially leopards or big cats. The villagers have so far responded positively and showed their full cooperation towards efforts aiming at avoiding human-wildlife conflicts in the forest areas.

The administration is also evaluating a proposal to set up a buffer zone that will act as a ‘wall’ between the human settlements and the habitats of the wildlife animals. These kinds of buffer zones have already been established in various parts of the country like Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Government officials are also in touch with the local people to constitute committees that would help spread the message and guidelines to avoid confrontation with wildlife animals that mostly spend their time within their natural habitats. The women have also been advised to follow SOPs while collecting dry wood from the forest areas because they are more vulnerable to coming into contact with wildlife animals.

An official has informed that “We have reviewed the procedure followed in some other parts of the country where buffer zones have been established to avoid conflicts between villagers and the wildlife animals.”

“There is also a need to create awareness among the people about what to do when they come into contact with wildlife animals, especially leopards. An awareness campaign is underway and, hopefully, it will yield positive results,” he said.