Youth organisation to observe Muhajir Culture Day today

The Nojawanan-E-Muhajir (NEM), which claims to be an apolitical organisation, have announced observance of Muhajir Culture Day across the city today (Friday).

Addressing a press conference at the Karachi Press Club on Thursday, organiser of the event Zohaib Azam briefed the media about their preparations for the day. He was accompanied by NEM Organising Committee members Faiz Ali Khan, Umair Maqsoodi and Barrister Hassan Khan.

They said the NEM started observing Muhajir Culture Day in 2020 and it was a completely apolitical activity. This day was celebrated by the youth of Karachi without any political affiliation or socioeconomic support, they added.

Azam said this would be the third year of Muhajir Culture Day and the charm of celebrating the day had spread from Karimabad to the whole world. He claimed that Muhajir Culture Day would be celebrated in 17 countries, including Pakistan, from the platform of the NEM.

He said the main rally of the cultural day was a symbol of unity. He added that celebrations for the day had started a week ago, a Mushaira was organised was also organised in this regard on December 17.

He announced that on the night of December 23, a cultural night would be celebrated at the Islamic Centre, Ayesha Manzil, in which qawwali and poetry would be presented. He said the grand rally on Friday would start in Karimabad and end at the Mazar-e-Quaid in the afternoon, in which a large number of youths from different areas of Karachi would participate with the sole aim to promote the Muhajir culture.

No one would be allowed to raise flags or slogans being associated with any political party, Azam announced. Khan said that when the NEM started celebrating the cultural day, they were completely alone, but today in all political and social circles, the event was being supported. He called the day a major annual event in Karachi. He also invited people from all walks of life to participate in the rally.