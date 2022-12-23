Stuck in the 90s

The Afghan Taliban have failed to walk the talk. Prior to and in the wake of their rise to power, the Afghan Taliban were portraying themselves as a movement that had left its radical and violent past behind. The so-called new and reformed Afghan Taliban would seek peace with its neighbours and all other countries, uphold the rights of women and girls and no longer provide safe-haven to terror groups. Over a year on from their takeover, the reality could not be more different.

We find that the Afghan Taliban are still playing host to terror groups. According to our national security authorities, the TTP is using Afghanistan as a base to strike into Pakistan. Meanwhile, the leader of Al-Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiri, was recently killed in Afghanistan by a US drone strike. Furthermore, the Taliban have been cracking down on fundamental freedoms. Girls’ schools remain shut, women are being barred from the workplace and are no longer allowed outside without a male guardian. This is the antithesis of what the Afghan Taliban promised and will only cause more trouble for Afghanistan and the region.

Masqood Ahmed Jakhro

Sukkur