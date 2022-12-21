16-year-old ‘robber’ killed in highway shootout

A suspected robber was killed and another was arrested in an alleged police encounter near the Super Highway in Karachi on Tuesday. Meanwhile, four other people were wounded in separate firing incidents across the city.

The suspected robber was killed during an alleged encounter with the police near the Jamali flyover on the Super Highway within the limits of the SITE Super Highway police station. Police said that the killed robber, along with two of his accomplices, was busy robbing citizens at gunpoint when the police arrived on the scene and killed him during an exchange of fire.

His accomplices managed to escape under the cover of fire, but the police arrested one of them after chasing him down. The deceased was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH), then moved to the morgue. Police said the deceased was around 16 years old.

Police also claimed to have seized weapons and impounded a motorbike from the suspects. A case has been registered and an investigation has been launched into the incident. Similarly, armed suspects were reportedly looting passers-by in the limits of the Garden police station when police personnel busy on routine patrol reached the area and arrested a suspect identified as 40-year-old Faisal, son of Wali, in an injured state after an exchange of fire.

Police also seized weapons from his possession. His accomplice managed to escape from the scene. The injured suspect was taken to the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for medical treatment in police custody. Further investigation is under way.

Separately, a young man named Faizan was injured when armed suspects opened fire on him after he offered resistance during a snatching bid in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area. He was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

In another incident, a man identified as 45-year-old Shahista Khan was injured in a firing incident that took place during a personal dispute in the Baldia Town locality. The injured person was taken to ASH. Moreover, 27-year-old Wajahat Hussain, son of Shujaat Hussain, was injured by the firing of unidentified suspects in the Korangi area. He was taken to the JPMC.

Similarly, 24-year-old Umaidullah, son of Habibullah, was injured in a firing incident that took place near Al-Asif Square within the limits of the Sohrab Goth police station. He was taken to ASH. Police said the man was injured after being hit by a stray bullet.