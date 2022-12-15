Sindh govt unable to rehabilitate flood victims due to corruption: PTI leaders

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter on Wednesday held a meeting of the advisory council for its provincial president in which its leaders expressed their dissatisfaction at the post-flood situation, saying that the Sindh government had utterly failed in its relief and rehabilitation efforts due to corruption.

The meeting was held with PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi in chair. It was attended by advisers to Zaidi, including Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Liaquat Jatoi, Ghous Ali Shah, Arbab Ghulam Raheem and Ghulam Rasool Unar.

The council discussed the political situation in Sindh and possible strategies to help the flood victims. PTI leaders said the flood victims were deprived of basic necessities like food, water and shelter.

The meeting slated the Sindh government for not providing assistance to the farmers in the province regarding seeds and de-watering of their lands so they could begin sowing for the Rabi season.

The state of education, law and order and health in Sindh were also discussed. The PTI leaders stated that after 14 years of the Pakistan Peoples Party’s rule in the province, the public education system continued to be in a shambles, and numerous public schools were not functional while many others did not have adequate facilities like furniture, toilets and drinking water.

The meeting also berated the provincial government for what it said the failing public healthcare system in Sindh, especially in areas like Naudero, Nawabshah and Dadu. Recently, 34 people died of dengue in Bakhar Jamal Dadu because of poor public healthcare, it was said.

The council demanded that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visit Sindh instead of making what it said useless tours around the world on taxpayers’ money. The PTI leaders lamented that Sindh was falling behind the other provinces of Pakistan because of corruption, a great example of which was the Rs3 billion scandal pertaining to the M6 motorway.

The PTI was the only federal party that could upgrade the lives of the people of Sindh, they said, adding that Pakistan was suffering its worst economic crisis in the history and the only solution to it was holding free and fair elections as soon as possible. The PTI leaders said the party was soon to launch a membership campaign in every district of Sindh and its chairman Imran Khan would visit the province once he had fully recovered.