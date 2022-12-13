Funambulism

As inflation tightens its grip on our country, more and more families are falling into poverty. The Ehsaas and BISP programmes will soon begin to crumble if current trends continue. We simply lack the fiscal resources to afford to help everyone who needs it. It appears that our only option is help from abroad, mainly via the IMF.

Pakistan is walking a tightrope, if it cannot balance the demands of the public while also meeting IMF conditions it will fall into default.

Shahbaz Ghani

Khuzdar