Swati being humiliated while an absconder honoured: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan Sunday criticised the PDM government for subjecting Senator Azam Khan Swati to custodial torture and dragging him from one province to another under multiple FIRs registered against him.

In a tweet, he said, “Senator Azam Swati, 75, was subjected to custodial torture, beaten up in front of his grandchildren, his house vandalised and sealed, and he was being dragged from one province to another under multiple false FIRs registered against him in total violation of all laws and basic human rights enshrined in the Constitution.”

In contrast an absconder responsible for billions in corruption & money laundering, Suleman Shahbaz, is dry-cleaned & returns to Pak.

In another tweet, he quoted a Hadith saying, “The nations prior to you were destroyed because if a noble amongst them stole, they would excuse him and if a poor person amongst them stole, they would punish him.”