Over 40 students attending transgender school

LAHORE : The Constitution gives transgender the same rights as all other citizens except for the right to marry but they have suffered long for not being recognised as equal human beings. The Punjab government has taken a remarkable step for their uplift by opening a school specifically for them in Lahore.

Next to the Government Girls’ School in Garden Town, the government has constructed a new double-storey building where the transgenders will get education and skills such as tailoring, cooking and of beautician to enable them to earn livelihood in a respectable way.

The transgenders come from various areas of the city to get education and skill here, from as far as Krishan Nagar and are very excited about it. Most of the over 40 transgenders attending the school come here from Faisal Town and Ichhra. They are of all ages. Gurya comes from Krishan Nagar, Bano and Gulab from Ichhra and all are very excited to learn at the school which will give them not just education but uniform, books and one time meal. The food is being provided by Allah Walay Trust. The school timings are 10am to 12:30 pm. They view it as a great step towards restoring human dignity.

We get to see transgenders on streets but there are those who received education and work towards the betterment of their community. Among them are Zanaya and Jannat. Zanaya was at the forefront, inviting everyone over to the school inaugural ceremony.

Jannat is an MBA and a gold medalist. This young transgender who is an entrepreneur, grew up to be a remarkably intelligent person. Raised by her family, she lives with her parents and siblings. A cheerful, happy soul, she can be spotted at any event because she has gained a celebrity status amongst transgenders. Another transgender, Alisha, is going abroad for PhD and the Punjab government is facilitating her.

A transgender activist, Neeli Rana, said, “Our problem is that when parents seek admission of their transgender child in school, they do not disclose the gender. They say it’s a male or female. When the child reaches puberty and starts showing in his/her behaviour, everyone comes to know about the truth and the school expels this student.

“We are very excited at the prospect of the transformation this school education and vocational training will bring in our lives,” she said.

Around 250-300 Khwaja Sara are registered with Saqi Foundation headed by elderly Laila Naz who is a patron of the transgenders and is greatly respected in the community. Many of the trans said Laila was their head of the family. The Khwaja Sara are looking forward to getting work once they get skills.

District coordinator Faces Pakistan Sidra Habib was skeptical about the idea of a separate school for transgenders. She said they should study with all others in school so that it becomes easy for them to integrate in the society.