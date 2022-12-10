Media matters

Media freedom plays an important role in any democratic system, including our own. Sadly, the role our media plays in our democracy is actually, in many ways, a threat to the very system itself. This is because our media does not have the independence it needs to do the job it needs. In addition, there does not appear to be any political party that wants to do something about this. The parties each have their own favourite media outlets and patronize them at the expense of others.

This system erodes public trust and confidence in democracy. Our leaders have to loosen the restraints on the media if they want to strengthen our democratic system.

Awais Ali

Sukkur