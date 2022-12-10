Media matters

Media freedom plays an important role in any democratic system, including our own. Sadly, the role our media plays in our democracy is actually, in many ways, a threat to the very system itself. This is because our media does not have the independence it needs to do the job it needs. In addition, there does not appear to be any political party that wants to do something about this. The parties each have their own favourite media outlets and patronize them at the expense of others.
This system erodes public trust and confidence in democracy. Our leaders have to loosen the restraints on the media if they want to strengthen our democratic system.
Awais Ali
Sukkur
Most Pakistanis have none or very little financial literacy. According to a recent survey conducted by Standard and...
It is tough being a pedestrian in Pakistan. Our footpaths have been eaten by shops, there are no zebra crossings, at...
Of all the types of harassment, verbal harassment is, arguably, considered the least threatening. However, in my...
The biggest problems people face are often the ones they create. The current state of Lahore is the most appropriate...
Our dithering on the issue of climate change is now coming back to bite us. From catastrophic floods to entire cities...
According to rights groups, around 1000 girls who belong to minorities are abducted and forcefully converted every...
Comments