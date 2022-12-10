Crunch time

Our dithering on the issue of climate change is now coming back to bite us. From catastrophic floods to entire cities choking in smog, Pakistan is facing one natural disaster after another. According to most experts, these disasters will only increase in magnitude and frequency henceforth.
The current year will either go down as the year we changed our ways and made serious attempts to address climate change or the year that the country was lost.
Ainee Munir
Lahore
