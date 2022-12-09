Roundtable on eco-friendly, sustainable housing projects held

Islamabad: The Sustainable Housing Ecosystems (SHE), a joint consortium between Altair, AMC, and Trellis hosted a successful roundtable on ‘Resilient and Sustainable Housing for All: Delivering for People and Planet’ at a hotel here.

The organisers said the event was to bring together key players in the housing industry and work towards building environmentally-friendly projects across the country. According to them, Altair, a UK-based organisation, provides high-quality, creative solutions to the varied and dynamic challenges facing organisations in housing and they have delivered over 50,000 homes in addition to being the enabler of millions more homes in private and public ownership.

The AMC has developed sustainable and affordable housing projects across multiple cities in Pakistan. Altair directors Emma Ahmed and Ian McPherson OBE, Trellis CEO Jamshed Meherhomji, and AMC chief Jawad Aslam hosted the chief guest on the occasion, where housing secretary Iftikhar Ali Shalwani and representatives of the housing ministry, IFC Faysal Bank, Central Business District Lahore, Ravi Urban Development Authority, SECP and Zayn Capital.