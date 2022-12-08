State Dept refuses to confirm, deny Fawad-Blome meeting

WASHINGTON: The State Department has refused to confirm or reject PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry’s meeting with the US Ambassador in Islamabad Donald Blome.
Speaking in the weekly press briefing at the State Department, Spokesman Ned Price said US officials met with a range of political stakeholders in the course of their work whether in Pakistan or around the world, reports Geo News.
“Donald Lu is in fact the assistant secretary for our Bureau of South and Central Asia at the State Department and he is a senior official at the Department of State. It is true that, whether in Pakistan or around the world, we meet with a range of political stakeholders in the course of our work,” he said.
