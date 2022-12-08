Iran’s Press TV to be pulled from EU satellite

PARIS: European satellite operator Eutelsat said on Wednesday that it will request broadcasters to stop showing Iran´s English-language news channel Press TV following sanctions over its broadcasting of “forced confessions”.

Press TV announced the news via its Twitter feed earlier in the day and the France-based Eutelsat confirmed the news to AFP. It follows fresh sanctions imposed last month by the European Union against 29 Iranian officials and Press TV, which has shown people giving “confessions” of their part in anti-government protests.