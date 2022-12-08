Cold, dry forecast

LAHORE:Cold and dry weather with smoggy conditions was observed in the City here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a shallow westerly wave was likely to affect upper areas of the country on Thursday. They predicted that cloudy weather in upper parts with rain (snow over the mountains) was expected at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Foggy conditions were likely to persist over plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during night and morning hours. Wednesday's minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -11°C while in Lahore, it was 9.5°C and maximum was 24.5°C.