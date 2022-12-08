Suspected robber killed in ‘encounter’

LAHORE:A suspected robber was killed in a police encounter in Sundar on Wednesday. Reportedly, two unidentified suspected robbers were busy in looting citizens. A police team on information reached the spot. On seeing police party, an encounter ensued between the parties. In exchange of firing, one suspected robber was killed while the other fled from the scene. His body was moved to morgue. His identity was yet to be ascertained.

In another incident, a man died in custody of Nishter Colony police. Reportedly, Riaz was arrested on charges of theft and put behind bar by Nishter Colony police at night. In the morning, he was found dead allegedly due to torture. Police alleged that he died as his condition deteriorated because he was a drug addict.