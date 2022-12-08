Suspected robber killed in ‘encounter’

LAHORE:A suspected robber was killed in a police encounter in Sundar on Wednesday. Reportedly, two unidentified suspected robbers were busy in looting citizens. A police team on information reached the spot. On seeing police party, an encounter ensued between the parties. In exchange of firing, one suspected robber was killed while the other fled from the scene. His body was moved to morgue. His identity was yet to be ascertained.
In another incident, a man died in custody of Nishter Colony police. Reportedly, Riaz was arrested on charges of theft and put behind bar by Nishter Colony police at night. In the morning, he was found dead allegedly due to torture. Police alleged that he died as his condition deteriorated because he was a drug addict.
LAHORE:A 55-year-old man was found dead near Dharmapura Bridge, Wednesday. The victim was identified as Majeed, son of...
LAHORE:Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has urged the Environment Department to immediately stop coercive...
LAHORE:Punjab Skills Development Fund has completed pilot project of first of its kind skills programme using a...
LAHORE:The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers on...
LAHORE:Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority on Wednesday started operation against illegal and un-licenced...
LAHORE:Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi has said that research in special education and paying...
