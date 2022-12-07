Crowd makes Test interesting in Pindi

RAWALPINDI: Irrespective of what was the ultimate result, the crowd presence at the Pindi Stadium throughout the five days of the opening Test between Pakistan and England proved that love and interest for the longer version of the game hasn’t died as yet.

It was near to the capacity crowd on all five days with weekends totally sold out. Even weekdays saw an encouraging crowd turning up at the Stadium.

“Why not? We want to see our leading cricketers in action. They have made us proud by reaching the final of the World T20 and even making it to the final of the Asia Cup T20. We want to see these star players playing at the ground,” Tehseen Ahmad who was at the Shoaib Akhtar stand said.

Asim Sajjad, an ardent lover of the game, said that the love for Test cricket was still on.

“Look we are hosting England following 17 years of gap. England is one of my favourite teams. I took five days' leave from my office to ensure my presence at the ground,” he said.

The fifth day of the Test was the first ever exposure for Amna Anwar at the Stadium. “I have never seen Pakistani cricketers in action at the Stadium live. This is my first exposure to the Stadium. I developed a love for the game just last year after watching Pakistan beat India in the 2021 World Cup. Since then I have watched all international Pakistan on mini screens.

“However, this is my first exposure to the Stadium and it was real fun to watch cricketers in action. The atmosphere at the Stadium was exceptional,” she said.