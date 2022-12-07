Debate on enhancing women’s mobility

LAHORE:Aligned with the commitment to support the Punjab government in upholding gender equality for equitable and sustainable development, UNDP Pakistan, through its Punjab SDGs Support Unit, organised a policy dialogue on women’s mobility and a motorbike rally of girls trained through its Women-on-Wheels (WoW) programme.
The dialogue engaged policymakers, SDGs experts, sector specialists, representatives of government, private sectors, academia, and civil society to work together on enhancing women’s mobility, increasing autonomy, and reclaiming public spaces to close the gender gap across the province.
Those who spoke on the occasion were Nada Azhar Secretary Punjab Commission on the Status of Women, Dr Asifur Rahman DG Women Development department, Dr Hadia Majid, Dr Hadia Majid Associate Professor in the Department of Economics, Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) and Director, Saida Waheed Gender Initiative, (LUMS), Lala Rukh Khan who has done research on transport and Saeed Shah. Maheen Rashid of UNDP was the moderator.
