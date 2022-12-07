Encroachment in Karkhano market, Nauthia demolished

PESHAWAR: The district administration demolished encroachment in Karkhano Market and Nauthia Bazaar on Tuesday.

The officials said that the encroachment was carried out with the support of Peshawar Development Authority and illegal structures were demolished in Karkhano market. During the action, the police contingents were also deployed to avoid any untoward situation.

The officials also claimed to have removed encroachments in Nauthia Bazaar. However, no visible change could be seen in the bazaar as the road was still occupied by push cart vendors and the pedestrians were finding it difficult to walk in the crowded bazaars.

The rickshaws and motorcycles parked on almost every point of the road were also causing inconvenience to the passersby.

Also, the administration has focused on the encroachments drive in urban centers but it rarely undertakes such action in the suburban localities in the provincial capital which are sprawling with the influx of people from other parts of the province.

During the ill-planned construction in the suburban areas, people encroach upon the wide irrigation channels, which are now being used mostly for sewerage.

Khalid Khan, a real estate agent in Dir Colony, Peshawar, told this correspondent that people were occupying the nullahs by merging parts of it into their homes or constructing shops on it.