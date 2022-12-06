Israeli army kills Palestinian during West Bank raid

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian man on Monday when clashes broke out during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank, official sources on both sides said.

The Palestinian health ministry said “a citizen was killed by live bullets in the chest in Dheisheh refugee camp in Bethlehem” in the southern West Bank near al-Quds. The Palestinian Prisoners´ Club advocacy group identified the dead man as Omar Manaa, 22, and said 14 others were arrested in overnight raids across the West Bank.

Israel´s army said its troops opened fire during the arrest operation targeting alleged members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. “During the operation suspects threw stones, firebombs and explosive devices at the forces, who responded with fire,” the army said.