1,095 drug peddlers held

Islamabad: The capital police have arrested 1,095 accused involved in drug peddling during the ongoing year and recovered a cache of drugs and liquor from their possession, a police spokesman said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, directed the concerned police officers to launch a crackdown against the drug mafia involved in the drug trade as well as to intensify intensified onslaught against drugs peddlers and bootleggers in order to eliminate this menace from the city.

The Islamabad police arrested 1,095 accused involved in drug peddling and bootlegging activities. While, 582-kilogram of hashish, 308-kilogram of heroin, 1,635-gram opium, 60-gram cocaine, 11 grams of ice, and 11,871 liquor bottles were recovered from their possession. A total of 1,038 cases were registered at different police stations against the nabbed accused.

IGP Islamabad said that it is the prime responsibility of the police to provide relief to citizens and every possible effort would be made to ensure it. He further directed the police officials to adopt a decent attitude for success in policing affairs and said a sluggish attitude towards resolving public affairs would not be tolerated.