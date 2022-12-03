SZABIST, HSA agree to launch joint courses in public health

Islamabad: The Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Institute of Technology (SZABIST) and Health Services Academy (HSA) Islamabad agreed to launch joint elective courses in the areas of elective courses on environmental health and impact of climate change on health, conduct joint research programmes and projects as well as organizing joint research conferences in the country.

“Today, Health Services Academy (HSA) Islamabad and SZABIST signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to offer joint elective courses in the areas of public health and programme management. HSA is a world-renowned public health University while SZABIST is internationally known for teaching management sciences. Both the high education institutions can collaborate to produce experts of public and management sciences to deal with health management issues of Pakistan”, Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan, Vice Chancellor HSA told news after the MoU signing ceremony.

President SZABIST Ms Shahnaz Wazir Ali signed the MoU on behalf of her University and hoped that the cooperation and collaboration between both the institutes of higher learning would be beneficial for improving health and overall social sector in the country.

As per the MoU signed between the two varsities, opportunities would be provided the for joint/exchange internships and practicum for the Master’s in Public Health (MSPH) students while both the institutions would provide ‘On-the-job’ research training programmes for health managers and clinicians while SZABIST would support the leadership programme of HAS Islamabad.

“We are also seeking faculty development support of SZABIST through workshops and seminars. We are also exploring the possibility of conducting joint certificate/diploma courses in public health. Possibility of exploring writing joint research grant proposals particularly for the small research grants programmes managed by the National Institute of Health Islamabad is also one of the key aspects of this understanding”, Dr. Shahzad Ali said.

He maintained that as MoU signed with SZABIST, HAS’s faculty could serve as supervisors or thesis advisors for the MSPH students of SZABIST while SZABIST could invite HSA faculty to serve as external evaluators of the SZABIST students.