Operation against drug peddling demanded

MANSEHRA: People and local government representatives of Baffa on Thursday demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police chief to launch an operation against drug peddling in the town and its suburbs.

“Youngsters have rapidly been falling into the hands of narcotics peddlers, particularly of ice addiction and its user ratio among youngsters is alarming,” stated Nadir Khan, the chairman of neighbourhood council Baffa, while speaking at a jirga attended by local government representatives, Ulema, lawyers and members of civil society.

The jirga, which was held in the Baffa neighbourhood council, demanded an immediate crackdown against narcotic peddlers and the shifting of government departments’ offices in the town, which is the headquarters of Baffa-Pakhal tehsil.

The Ulema and members of the civil society also reposed confidence in the Local government representatives and asked them to end narcotics peddling and other issues faced by the locals.

“Tehsil municipal administration has failed to meet the expectations of the locals and its officers are not regular in attending their offices,” Nadir said.

Speaking on the occasion, jirga members Niaz Mohammad Niazi, Haji Yusuf Dodialvi, Anwar Khan advocate, Iftakhar Khan Swati and others highlighted issues of the prolonged power outages, street lights, roads and streets’ dilapidated conditions.

“The police wardens should be deployed outside schools and colleges during the leave time so that smooth flow of traffic could be maintained,” Niazi said.