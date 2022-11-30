3 hiking trails reopened after security review

Islamabad:Hiking trails II, III and IV have been reopened with a set of guidelines for visitors while Trail VI will remain closed as it has become part of the Leopard Preservation Zone.

Trail III was closed for visitors after three leopards entered into Saidpur Village that caused panic among the people. The relevant authorities have discussed the issue and decided to take more measures for security and safety of the visitors.

Now the local administration has reopened Trail III and also issued guidelines for the visitors to ensure their safety. Trail VI will remain closed for the visitors but guided tours under the protection of guards will be arranged for them.

The Ratta Hotar trail has not been opened as the patrolling of Park Rangers is yet to be started in this area. So it is not quite safe for the visitors at the moment. The hiking trails are popular spots for hikers and trekkers who come in large numbers to enjoy calm and serene green environment in the heart of the Margalla Hills. The wildlife species including leopards have started returning back to these hills due to which they are often spotted by the people living in the vicinity of the national park. According to the guidelines “If leopard is in your immediate area, be calm and allow it leave on its own. Don't panic and avoid screaming at it or attacking it.”

“Don't approach too closely, especially if you see cubs, either alone or with their mother. If a leopard charges, shout, clap your hands and wave your arms to appear bigger,” they said. They said “Do not run crying or shouting. Remember it can chase you at 50-60 km/h, leap 6.5m horizontally and 3.5m vertically. Avoid going at dawn and dusk, as leopards are usually seen at these times during the day.”