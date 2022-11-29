Look at the grey

Politics is about compromise. In democracy, we cannot expect zero opposition and demand that things work according to the wishes of one party all the time. Imran Khan recently announced that the PTI will opt to leave provincial assemblies because he does not want to become part of the corrupt system. It seems that Imran Khan continues to expect black and white in politics while omitting the complexities of the grey. It is a shame that we have not learned anything from the politics of the 90s when the Sharifs and Bhuttos kept using corruption to derail each other's governments at the expense of democracy. Imran Khan and all our politicians must prioritize the national interest now, keeping in view the worrying situation of our economy and they must take decisions that will strengthen political and economic stability for a progressive Pakistan.

Mariam Khan

Lahore